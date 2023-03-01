Anna Univ admits renting hall for distribution of fake doctorates

CHENNAI: With controversy rising over distributing fake honorary doctorates to celebrities, Anna University on Wednesday said that strict action will be taken against those who misused the auditorium of the institution.

International Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Council rented the university hall and distributed doctorates for celebrities, including music director Deva on Sunday.

Condemning the incident, University Vice-Chancellor R Velraj said that the permission to hire the institution's hall was mistakenly given since the authorities concerned in the institutions thought that it was just a function.

"In addition, since Madras High Court Judge Vallinayagam's letter was there with the International Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Council, which organised the function, the permission was granted," he said adding that the organisers did not mention that it was an award function in their request letter.

Asserting that the honorary doctorates should be given only by universities and not to private organisations, Velraj, said that Anna University will not let the hall to any individual in the future.

Pointing out that providing doctorates to individuals should be streamlined, the Vice-Chancellor said: "The University Grants Commission (UGC) should bring new guidelines for giving the award".

"We are also verifying the authentication of the letter given by Judge Vallinayagam," he said adding that they were aware of the opinion that the letter might be fake.

The Anna University Vice-Chancellor said that the institution has lodged a formal complaint with the police for strict action with regard to the issue. "Likewise, we have also informed the officials concerned in the Higher Education Department".

Velraj said that the fake doctorate award distribution function will also be a lesson for other universities.