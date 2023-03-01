50 sovereign gold, cash stolen from house in Saligramam

CHENNAI: Police have launched a hunt for suspects who allegedly broke into a house in Saligramam and decamped with several lakhs worth jewellery and cash. The incident happened at Kumaran Nagar.

Preliminary investigations have suggested that at least 50 sovereigns of gold jewellery, silver articles and cash worth Rs 13 lakh were stolen.

The occupants of the house, Santhosh Kumar (68) and his family had locked the house and left to their native.

When they returned back on Monday evening, they found the front door broke open.

Alarmed, when they went inside, they found that the intruders had broken the locker and took away the valuables.

Santhosh Kumar runs a photography studio in the same neighbourhood, police said. Based on a complaint, the Virugambakkam Police have registered a case and formed a special team to trace the gang which carried out the burglary.

Police have collected forensic evidence from the house and are also perusing the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood to ascertain the identity of the suspects.