Vice Prez Dhankhar inaugurates new facility at IIT-M

The Sudha and Shankar Innovation Hub is IIT Madras’ first architect-designed built space dedicated to student-led activities. It is funded by both alumni as well as government contributions besides the institute.

During his keynote address, Jagadeep said that alumni are the strength of an institution and alumni institutions will take the country to the growth trajectory.

Stating that IIT-Madras has set an example for innovations, he said that instead of job seekers, the students now have become employment providers.

Praising the institutions of its functions over the years, the Vice President said the country has 80,000 startups, which is the third largest in the globe.

Pointing out that the country has become the third-largest economy in the world, he said now when India speaks the world would listen.