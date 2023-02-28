Tambaram Corporation plagued by potholed roads
CHENNAI: The potholes on the roads in the residential areas of East and West Tambaram are a major concern of late. The residents say that the poor condition of the roads has led to various mishaps and accidents and even after being relaid, the condition of the road deteriorates within 6 months.
Tambaram is one of the most developing suburbs, but residents complain about poor management of residential roads. The potholed roads remain a major reason behind the increasing cases of road accidents.
Activist Seetharaman, from Rajakilipakkam in East Tambaram claims that as per the regulations, until the maximum time of 5 years, the roads should not be altered, but due to the poor quality it has to be mended within 6 months. There is rainwater stagnation also and leads to potholes. In Mambakkam, people who have been occupying the lake land during the rainy season, to sustain in the lake area, have been channeling the lake water into residential areas. This has also made the condition of the roads worse,” he said.
He added that we don’t have a proper 30 feet road in our area. The roads are of improper width and height in residential areas and they are yet to construct proper roads in the areas like Sathya Sai Nagar in Mambakkam. “They know what exactly is the problem, but civic officials have been refusing to accept my petition,” said activist and resident of Chromepet, Santhanam. He added that in the Chromepet area people are affected due to potholes and manholes as they are above the road level.
“Due to the underground drainage works, there is a possibility of a lot of potholes in the East and West Tambaram areas. Once the process is over everything will be cleared out,” said Tambaram Corporation Commissioner R Alagu Meena.
