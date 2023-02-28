Tambaram Corporation plagued by potholed roads

Activist Seetharaman, from Rajakilipakkam in East Tambaram claims that as per the regulations, until the maximum time of 5 years, the roads should not be altered, but due to the poor quality it has to be mended within 6 months. There is rainwater stagnation also and leads to potholes. In Mambakkam, people who have been occupying the lake land during the rainy season, to sustain in the lake area, have been channeling the lake water into residential areas. This has also made the condition of the roads worse,” he said.