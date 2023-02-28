Stop sign violation: Chennai Police book 3,702 cases

CHENNAI: In a special drive against motorists crossing Stop sign at traffic signals across the city, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) have booked 3,702 cases on Monday. Each vehicle was fined Rs 500 for the violation, police said.

The drive against stop sign is the recent in the addition of special drives by traffic police against MV (motor vehicle) act violations by public including drunk driving, improper number plate among others.

In the last five weeks, Greater Chennai traffic police have collected a fine of Rs 4.2 crore from pending drunk driving cases alone, disposing about 4,112 cases.

Personnel from the traffic enforcement wing were stationed at 150 places in the city to fine the violators. Police said that a maximum of three locations were chosen in each traffic police station limit and personnel were posted to enforce the rules. Police used PA (public announcement) systems to create awareness to motorists about stop line violation. Police also clicked photographs of vehicles violating the rules.