DT Campus: SRM holds Project Day 2023 to bring out skills

The main objective of organising this event is to bring out the hidden innovative product development talents of the young engineers and dentists and it was inaugurated by Padma Bhushan Dr A Sivathanu Pillai, former chief controller, R&D, DRDO & founder CEO & MD of BrahMos Aerospace along with Dr R Shivakumar, chairman, SRM Group of Institutions, Ramapuram and Tiruchy campuses and S Niranjan, co-chairman, SRM Group of Institutions, Ramapuram and Tiruchy campuses.