DT Campus: SRM holds Project Day 2023 to bring out skills
CHENNAI: SRM Group of Institutions, Ramapuram Campus, Chennai (Easwari Engineering College, SRM Institute of Science and Technology and SRM Dental College) has organised a two-day event -“Project Day 2023” in Ramapuram campus.
The main objective of organising this event is to bring out the hidden innovative product development talents of the young engineers and dentists and it was inaugurated by Padma Bhushan Dr A Sivathanu Pillai, former chief controller, R&D, DRDO & founder CEO & MD of BrahMos Aerospace along with Dr R Shivakumar, chairman, SRM Group of Institutions, Ramapuram and Tiruchy campuses and S Niranjan, co-chairman, SRM Group of Institutions, Ramapuram and Tiruchy campuses.
More than 300 highly innovative projects covering different branches of Engineering, Technology, Dental, Management and Film Technology were showcased by students with lot of youthful exuberance.
More than 4,000 visitors from around 40 schools witnessed the exhibits. In his address Dr Sivathanu Pillai highlighted the importance of new innovation in the current scenario and also said Chandrayaan-3 rocket will be launched soon.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android