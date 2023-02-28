Rowdy killed by gang; 7 arrested in Washermenpet

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man, a history-sheeter was stoned to death by a gang in Washermanpet during the early hours of Tuesday after he allegedly troubled them in an inebriated state.

Washermanpet Police have arrested seven persons, inclduing two minors, in connection with the murder.

The victim was identified as R Shanmugam alias 'Stanley Nagar' Shanmugam.

He has nine cases against him, including a murder case. Around 2 am, Shanmugam went to a playground in Old washermanpet area and on seeing a gang playing cards, he allegedly troubled them.

Since he was in an inebriated state, Shanmugam picked up a quarrel with the group, who asked him to leave the place. When he kept at it, the gang started attacking him. After beating him black and blue, the gang took small stones from the ground pelted at him. After Shanmugam fell to the ground, one of them took a boulder and threw it on Shanmugam's face, killing him on the spot.

Few hours later, passerby who noticed a man lying in a pool of blood informed the authorities, who secured the body and sent it to government hospital for post mortem. Based on a complaint from Shanmugam's wife, Washermanpet police registered a case and arrested E Sakthivel (23), A Ilangovan (25), Kareemullah Kareem (19), M Anand Kumar (19), S Ashok Kumar (19) - all from Old Washermanpet.

Police have also secured two juvenile delinquents in connection with the murder. They were produced before the juvenile justice board and sent to an observation home while the other accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.