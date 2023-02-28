Drinking water will be stopped for several areas in Chennai’s Zone 4

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board on Tuesday stated that the drinking water supply to several areas in Tondiarpet and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone will be suspended for two days due to the maintanence work to be carried out in Puzhal treatment plant.

According to the release, the Puzhal water treatment plant, treats at least 300 million litres of water per day, the board will carry out interconnection work for two days.

A 450 mm diameter pipe will be connected to the existing 800 mm pipe from the treatment plant.

The drinking water supply through pipe will be stopped from March 2, 10 pm to March 3, 6 am to Muthamizh Nagar, Kaviarasu Kannadasan Nagar, Erukkancheri, Sharma Nagar, Vyasarpadi, Kodugaiyur, PV colony in Tondiarpet zone (zone 4), and Kannikapuram in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone (zone 6).

The public is advised to store adequate amount of drinking water as a precaution. For emergency needs, they can register and get drinking water through trucks using the board's website https://chennaimetrowater.tn.gw.n/. The supply to other areas without water connection will get water through trucks and tanks without any interupption.