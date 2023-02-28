Chennai hospital removes 8 kg tumour from Bangladesh patient

CHENNAI: A city-based private hospital treated a rare case of recurrent retroperitoneal sarcoma for a 54-year-old woman from Bangladesh recently.

The specialists removed a tumour measuring 44 cm in length and weighing about 8.4 kg, along with the right kidney and part of the small intestine and right colon of the patient.

The patient had complaints of abdomen distension for 6 months and reduced appetite and abdomen discomfort after food intake. In the past, the patient was operated on for similar complaints.

Dr. Ajit Pai, Consultant- GI surgical oncology and robotic surgeon, Apollo Cancer Centre, Chennai said, "Post evaluation with PET CT imaging, the tests revealed multiple lesions arising from the retroperitoneum, small intestine mesentery, and transverse colon mesentery. The largest portion was densely adherent to the right kidney posteriorly and involved 50 cm of long segment of small intestine (ileum) and entire right colon."

The doctors post-detailed discussions created an extensive plan of treatment to remove the tumour and it was removed. The hospital observed the patient in ICU for 24 hours and started on oral diet on the fourth day.

Post-operative recovery was eventful, and the patient was discharged after a week without any complications.

"Retroperitoneal sarcomas are rare tumours accounting for only 1 - 2% of all solid malignancies. This case was extremely rare and challenging in terms of a recurrent disease close to major vessels and involving the large intestine and small intestine requiring multivisceral resection and achieving a margin free excision. The treatment plan worked very well for the patient,” said Dr Ajit.