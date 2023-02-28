Builder evades arrest, court wants cops to explain

Even after several months had passed and there was no action against the warrant, the court issued a notice to the Abhiramapuram police to give an explanation in connection with it. However, within a few days of the order, the builder paid the cash in court with a DD, but when the court asked about the warrant, the police personnel shocked the members of the court by saying the builder was missing from his home and they were unable to trace him. Similarly, the court has issued notices to seven police stations, including Kunrathur, Chittlapakkam etc to appear in court and give explanations for not executing court orders in various pending cases.