43-year-old man arrested for possessing 8 kg ganja

CHENNAI: The city Police Monday arrested a 43-year-old man near Washermanpet for allegedly possessing 8 kg ganja. The man, identified as A Moorthy (43) of MGR Nagar, Vyasarpadi, was arrested after the Triplicane Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW) received a tip-off about movement of ganja in Moolakothalam area.

Following the tip-off, a team was deployed at the CB Road junction and they intercepted the man on a motorbike. He was detained as he gave suspicious answers. Police secured the bag in his possession and found eight kg of ganja during the check. Police have also secured the two wheeler he used. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded into custody.