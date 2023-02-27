Techie robbed at knifepoint, forced to Gpay Rs 20K in Porur

CHENNAI: Police have launched a hunt for five persons, including two transpersons, who allegedly threatened a techie at knifepoint and made him transfer Rs 20,000 from his bank account through Gpay (a mobile payment service) near Porur on Sunday night.

The victim was identified as S Guruswamy, a resident of MGR Nagar. Police said that Guruswamy is an IT employee. On Sunday night, he was riding back home after visiting a friend when a group blocked his bike at a secluded stretch.

Two transgender persons who were part of the group had demanded the techie to give them money while the others blocked the path. When Guruswamy denied and tried to flee, one of them removed the key from the bike and the gang rounded him up.

Police said that the group threatened him with a knife and asked him to part of its his valuables and when he claimed he had nothing on him, they made him transfer money through Google Pay.

After getting the money, they threw the bike key and fled. Based on a complaint, MGR Nagar Police have registered a case and launched hunt for the suspects.