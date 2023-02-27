'Students’ number shouldn’t decide staff strength in Hr sec schools'

“…the calculation that 40 students constituted one section and there were a total of 270 students in XI and XII standards which would require only 28 hours of teaching per week at 4 periods per section consisting of 40 students. Since the duration of 1 period is 45 months, the 28 periods will translate to 21 teaching hours which is less than 24 hours. Therefore, one PG Tamil teacher is enough for the respondent school,” K V Sanjeevi Kumar, special government pleader argued.