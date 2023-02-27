Spike in footfall, Chennai Metro Rail plans to add 2 more coaches

CHENNAI: With the increase in the number of commuters every day, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has planned to increase the number of coaches. According to CMRL sources, the number of Metro commuters in the city is over 2 lakh.

During festive days, it peaks to about 2.5 lakh. As of now, there are 3 coaches for general commuters and 1 coach for women passengers. The move would prevent peak-hour congestion. Based on public patronage and request from commuters, the number of coaches will be enhanced from 4 to 6 coaches.

The plan is to add 2 extra coaches and the preliminary inspection works are already underway. The final inspection works will be completed in a month and additional funds will be allocated to make it operational, CMRL sources said.