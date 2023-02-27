Liver transplant performed for the first time at RGGGH

The Health Minister said that the first transplant was done based on the MoUn with Rela Hospital.

"Accordingly, an operating theatre was prepared for liver transplantation at the hospital at a cost of Rs 4 crore. The state-of-the-art medical equipment was imported from foreign countries and was installed in the operating theater. Following this, the patient from Erode underwent a successful operation for the first time under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme on 10th February, 2023 at the hospital," said Ma Subramanian.

He said that successful liver transplantation has now been performed and it is commendable that the family of a brain dead person donated his organs. The surgery costs between Rs 30 to Rs 35 lakh in a private hospital, but the procedure was done free of cost through the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

The first liver transplant surgery was done at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital and the same is planned at the Institute of Child Health. So far, 1,505 liver transplants have been performed till date since the inception of the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu.

A total of 878 organ transplants were performed with 156 organ donors in 2022 in Tamil Nadu. The State saw a surge in the number of organ transplants last year after witnessing a dip in the last two years.