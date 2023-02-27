Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

A. Now the minimum age for women to get married has been raised to 21 on par with men. Earlier it was 18 years for women and 21 for men. It will apply to all, irrespective of their religion and personal laws. While some women’s groups have welcomed it, some other groups have opposed it. Even when the age was 18, many child marriages were taking place in our country. With the raising of age, the numbers are bound to go up. The move to raise the age was thoughtless and could be counterproductive. It is an irony that when at 18 they can vote and elect their leaders, they can’t choose their husbands at the same age.