Chennai Police seize 200 kg of Ganja smuggled from Andhra; 2 arrested

CHENNAI: In a major seizure of ganja consignment meant for distribution in the city, Chennai Police seized 200 kg of ganja which was smuggled in from Andhra Pradesh on Sunday near Madipakkam.

Personnel from Madipakkam police station were conducting vehicle checks at Moovarasampet junction in their jurisdiction on Sunday after a tip off about movement of ganja.

When Police intercepted a black SUV (sports utility vehicle), two occupants in the car got off the vehicle and fled the scene while police secured other two in the car.

When the vehicle was checked, police found parcels of ganja, which were later found to be 200 kg and arrested the two persons.

They were identified as D Premnath (43) of Adambakkam and Abdul Rahman (28) of Trivandrum Kerala.

Police investigations revealed that the accused and their accomplices procured the ganja from Vishakapattinam in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and brought them to city by road.

“They rented a house in Veppampattu near Avadi where for stocking up the ganja and move around in a car to distribute it to peddlers across the city,” a police officer said.

Further investigations revealed that Premnath is a native of Sri Lanka and is a history sheeter, with six cases against him at Madipakkam Police station. He was released from jail only two months ago.

The other accused, Abdul Rahman, has two ganja cases against him in Kerala, police said. The two of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody. Search is on for two of their accomplices who escaped from the car before vehicle check.