Arrest Sri Lankan Navy persons who attacked Tamil fishers: Anbumani

CHENNAI: Condemning the attack on Tamil Nadu and Puducherry fishermen, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the government to file police case against the Sri Lankan Navy, who indulged in the attack.

"Sri Lankan Navy persons attacked Tamil Nadu and Puducherry fishermen, who were fishing in sea near Kodiakarai. They took fishes and other belongings. This is condemnable," Anbumani said in a Twitter post.

He added that even before the fear of attack incident on Tharangambadi fishermen on February 24 subside, next attack has occurred. As many as 11 fishermen are injured in the attack.

"Both the incidents have occurred inside the boundaries of Indian waters. Even if the fishermen cross the maritime boundary, Sri Lanka has no power to attack them. India should not be a mere spectator as attack happened inside Indian boundary," he said.

He urged the government to file police case against the Sri Lankan Navy persons and arrest them. The Union government should summon Sri Lankan ambassador and censure.