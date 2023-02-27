2 men drown in river while visiting Padavedu to document temple

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Two men from Chennai, who came to Padavedu to videograph a temple at Padavedu in Tiruvannamalai district drowned in the Kamandala River in the area on Sunday.

The dead were identified as Prahaladan (35) and Srivarshan (38) both from Chennai. They were part of an eight-member team, which came to the Ramar temple at Padavedu to videograph it for a YouTube channel.

Prahalad after lunch went to the Kamandala River to wash his hands and plate when he slipped and fell into the river. On seeing his plight, Srivarshan tried to help, but both drowned as they did not know swimming. Agitated locals immediately alerted the Polur unit of the fire and rescue services who rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies after a strenuous search. Sandavasal police registered a case and sent both bodies to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.