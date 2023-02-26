Within hours of husband's suicide, wife kills self near Puzhal

CHENNAI: An estranged couple living separately for over a month now died by suicide on the same day near Puzhal on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Palani, 47 and Sangeetha, 35.

Palani was working at a private firm in Choolaimedu while Sangeetha was a housewife. The couple were not on good terms and were living separately for the past one month and had even filed complaints against each other with the police.

While Sangeetha was staying with her mother at Kattabomman Street in Red Hills, Palani was staying alone at his house in Anna Ninaivu nagar, Puzhal.

On Saturday, Palani was found unconscious near a storm water drain in Puzhal. Passerby who rescued him admitted him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police investigations found that Palani had consumed poison. Sangeetha who received information about her husband's death later in the day, locked herself up in a room and hung herself, police said.

Red Hills police recovered both the bodies and sent them for post mortem. No suicide note was recovered on either of them, police said.