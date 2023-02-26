SHG women get loan assistance of Rs 9 crore in Chengalpattu

CHENGALPATTU: To motivate women of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to undertake their own business and in ensuring the financial assistance for the same, the Chengalpattu district collector AR Rahul Nadh distributed a loan assistance of Rs 9 crore during a mela in the district on Sunday.

A special mela was organised by the Indian Overseas Bank to provide loans to women SHGs at the regional level in both Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts.

Along with the presence of several women, Rajesh, regional senior manager, IOB, Vidya, general manager, district industries centre and Tabukani, district manager, TAHDCO were present at the mela.