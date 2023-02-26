Flavours that will remind you of your aachi’s food

We started off with their murungai ilai charu. This soup, made from drumstick leaves, was perfect in consistency and texture. The lentils in the soup kept the soup from running watery and complemented the flavours of the leaves. The dish does not try too hard to please and hits just the right notes while offering a sense of comfort to the palate. You can sprinkle a little pepper for spice. This dish is a must-try.