College student killed after car rams median at Anna Salai

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old college student was killed while three of his friends suffered injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed onto a centre median on Anna Salai on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Shreyas Gupta, who was studying at a private university in Potheri. The accident happened around 11 45 pm, police said. The car was driven by Shreyas' friend, Sahil Kumar. The group of friends were driving back towards Potheri when the accident happened, police said.

When the car was nearing Guindy, the driver allegedly lost control of the car and rammed onto the centre median. Shreyas who was on the seat next to the driver sustained severe injuries on the head while his friends on the back seat, Harsha and Aryan suffered injuries.

Police secured the injured and moved them to a nearby hospital where Shreyas was declared brought dead. Guindy TIW (Traffic investigation wing) have registered a case and are investigating. Police sources said that the driver was in an inebriated state, but the breathalyser tests showed that the alcohol level was within permissible limit.