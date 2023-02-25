Man held on attempt to murder charges in Kundrathur

CHENNAI: City Police on Friday arrested a 33-year-old man, an autorickshaw driver on attempt to murder charges after he attacked his uncle with a knife over an argument.

The arrested person was identified as Anthony Clement of Kundrathur.

Police said that Anthony lived with his family in Varadharajapuram, Kodambakkam and after his younger brother died in an accident, the family sold the house and shifted to Kundrathur.

Recently, Anthony had approached his relative in Kodambakkam seeking to buy back the house the family sold.

To discuss about it, he had picked up his uncle, Sagayam (51) in his auto on Thursday and as the duo were traveling, his uncle had allegedly told him that the house cannot be bought back at the same price at which it was sold and the price would have appreciated.

Irate over this, Anthony argued with his uncle and then took a knife he carried in his auto and attacked him with it and fled the scene.

Sagayam was rescued by passerby who got him admitted to a hospital. Choolaimedu Police registered a case and arrested Anthony Clement. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.