Woman carrying 4-yr-old son jumps in front of train, rescued

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old woman attempted suicide by jumping in front of an EMU train with her 4-year-old son near Urapakkam on Thursday. The loco pilot managed to stop the train and both of them escaped with injuries. According to police, the woman, Premalatha of Senthil Nagar in Urapakkam, had quarrelled with her husband after their elder son’s birthday celebration. Following this, Premalatha left home with her younger son and attempted suicide. Even though the loco pilot applied the brake, the train hit the mother and son at a slow speed before it stopped. Both of them were taken to the Chromepet GH. Police said they suffered minor injuries.