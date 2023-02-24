Train diversion in Basin Bridge-Vyasarpadi section: Details here

CHENNAI: Several express trains would be diverted and short terminated due to line block for rebuilding of bridge no 14 between Basin Bridge – Vyasarpadi Section in Chennai Division.

Diversion of Trains

Train no 13351 Dhanbad Jn – Alappuzha Express leaving Dhanbad at 11.35 hrs and train no 22645 Indore Jn – Kochuveli Weekly Superfast Express leaving Indore Jn at 16.45 hrs on 27th February will be diverted to run via Korukkupet, Vyasarpadi and Perambur skipping stoppage at Dr. MGR Chennai Central.

Train no 13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad Jn Express leaving Alappuzha at 06.00 hrs and train no 22648 Kochuveli – Korba Bi-Weekly Superfast Express leaving Kochuveli at 06.15 on 02nd March will be diverted to run via Perambur, Vyasarpadi and Korukkupet skipping stoppage at Dr. MGR Chennai Central. An additional stoppage will be provided at Perambur for the benefit of passengers.

Train no 22652 Palakkad – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express leaving Palakkad Jn at 16.10 hrs on 28th February will be diverted to run via Dindigul, Villupuram, Chennai Egmore skipping stoppages at Karur, Mohanur, Namakkal, Rasipuram, Mallur, Salem, Morappur, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Tiruvallur and Perambur. Additional stoppages will be provided at Tiruchchirappalli, Chengalpattu, Tambaram and Chennai Egmore for the benefit of passengers, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.

Short Termination of Trains

Train no 22650 Erode Jn – Dr MGR Chennai Central Yercaud Express Scheduled to leave Erode Jn at 21.00 hrs on 28th February will be short terminated at Avadi. The train will be partially cancelled between Avadi and Dr MGR Chennai Central on 29th February.

Train No. 12658 KSR Bengaluru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express Scheduled to leave KSR Bengaluru at 22.40 hrs on 28th February will be short terminated at Tiruvallur. The train will be partially cancelled between Tiruvallur and Dr MGR Chennai Central on 29th February.

Rescheduling of Trains

Train No.12675 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Kovai Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 06.10 hrs on 28th February will be rescheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 06.40 hrs (Rescheduling by 30 minutes). Train No. 16057 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Tirupati Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 06.25 hrs on 28th February will be rescheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 06.55 hrs (Rescheduling by 30 minutes).