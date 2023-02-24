Chief Minister MK Stalin interacting with staff of Vidyodaya Schools in Chennai on Thursday

City

TN will be number 1 in education: Stalin at Vidyodaya Schools Centenary

Speaking at the Centenary celebrations of Vidyodaya Schools in the city, CM Stalin elaborated the contribution of the schools in guaranteeing education to girl children and said that Tamil Nadu is in the second position at the national level in providing quality education and the state School Education Department was making all efforts to take the state to numero uno position in the country in terms of providing quality education.