Man held for bid to abduct child from house in Triplicane

CHENNAI: Police on Friday arrested a 26-year-old man, who entered a house in Triplicane in an inebriated state and allegedly tried to kidnap a five-year-old boy child. Public caught hold of the man and handed him over to the police. The arrested man was identified as Purushothaman, a casual wage labourer who lives in the platform off Royapettah. During the early hours of Friday, Purushothaman had sneaked into a house at Rotary Nagar in Triplicane and tried to abduct the child. The occupants of the house raised an alarm and neighbours rushed on hearing the cries. The man was treated to mob justice, police sources said. He was handed over to Royapettah police who got him admitted to a hospital nearby for treatment. Further investigations are on.