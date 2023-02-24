Madras Youth Choir celebrates 50 years with choral show
CHENNAI: Celebrating its golden jubilee today, The Madras Youth Choir will perform some of its best Indian choral music and other national integration songs, folk songs, and lullabies across various regional languages at Raga Sudha Hall, Mylapore today at 5.30 pm.
Students trained by MYC and other city schools will perform at the event. Followed by a special performance by MBSYC, an MYC group from Thiruvananthapuram. Members and senior instructors of the choir will be honoured. The choir will be conducted by Latha Unnikrishnan.
“What I’m today is a result f what I learned in my childhood. The unique songs of MYC have taught me poetry appreciation, emotional and social values, environmental awareness, and life skills. MYC’s songs still fascinate me and will always do,” says Rajashree Bhaskaran, a member of the Madras Youth Choir.
The chief guest of the event is National Award-winning music director, M Jayachandran, a renowned music director in the Malayalam film industry.
