IIT-M, Ansys to augment NPTEL courses to enhance tech skills

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) on Friday announced that it is partnering with Ansys to support new courses in emerging areas and build industry-relevant skills for National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) learners.

The programme would be implemented through the NPTEL, a joint initiative of the IITs and IISc, Bengaluru. The programme will focus on emerging technologies such as Electrification, 5G, Autonomous Vehicles, Drones, and Healthcare, among others, a release from IIT-Madras here said.

Ansys will also make available its speakers for the Tech Talk lecture series conducted by NPTEL, and they will be able to leverage Ansys simulation for the same. Ansys will additionally support NPTEL in a hands-on workshop on fundamental engineering simulations.

Ansys' CSR funding will enable a certification fee waiver to hundreds of students from underprivileged backgrounds and particularly women candidates. This can increase the employability of students undertaking these certifications. With the fee waiver support given by Ansys, the cost of certification for qualified students will be reduced by 50%.

NPTEL currently works closely with more than 5,000 colleges across India in various disciplines including engineering, arts, commerce, science and management. Many students and faculty take these certification examinations to improve their employability and upskill themselves with the latest skills in their area.