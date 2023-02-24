GCC’s focus is on making Chennai a litter-free zone

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) primary focus is on making Chennai city a litter-free zone and various projects are carried out under Singara Chennai 2.0.

The civic body authorities impose fines against those who dump solid water on the road, and also ensure that conservancy workers carry out cleaning work every day.

During the survey carried out by the GCC in Royapuram zone, those dumped large amounts of solid waste in Linga Road and South Cooum Road. A fine of Rs 10,000 has been imposed on those found dumping construction waste and 15 complaints have been registered with the police and action has been taken, states the release.

Similarly, in Adyar Zone, Velachery, near MRTS railway station, a vehicle was impounded for illegal dumping of solid waste and a complaint has been registered with the police.

As per the solid waste management act, those who generate more than 100 kg of solid waste per day or 5,000 sq.m. bulk waste generators who are the owners of premises in an area should dispose of the biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste generated by their establishments.

It has already been informed that proper machines should be procured and waste handling should be done to bring about the situation of Zero Garbage to produce compost and recycle it for other purposes, states the release.

However, most of the solid waste generators dump the garbage in public places without properly handling it themselves. It leads to various health and environmental hazards.

In addition, the sanitation workers and private companies are working intensively during the night hours to avoid disruption to the public and traffic. The works are being done on 471 bus routes of 387 km in length and 34,640 internal roads of 5,270 km in length on a daily basis.

The official release states that 367 battery-operated vehicles, 61 three-wheelers, 154 compact vehicles, 51 mechanical sweeper vehicles and 10 timber lorries are being used to clean 501 bus routes of 569.28 km in length. Also, 2187 sanitation workers have been recruited and GCC officials have been appointed on a rotational basis to overlook and intensify the working progress.

The officials will ensure the attendance of sanitation workers, usage of the assigned vehicles such as using the mechanical sweeper to clear the waste and sand on the roadside, and complete all the work before sunrise.