Doctor killed in road accident; colleague seriously injured

CHENNAI: A doctor was killed while his colleague survived with injuries in a road accident near Red Hills on Thursday.
The deceased who was riding a two-wheeler with his colleague riding pillion rammed onto a parked truck, police said.
The deceased was identified as G Nishanth (30). A native of Tiruchy, Nishanth was working as a doctor at ESIC (Employees State Insurance Corporation) hospital at KK Nagar.
Police said that Nishanth and his colleague, P Preethi (25) of Dharmapuri were returning to Chennai from Gummidipoondi when the accident happened on Thursday evening.
When the bike was near the Padiyanallur toll gate, Nishanth rammed onto a parked truck. Both the occupants on the two wheeler suffered a fall.
Passerby rescued them and moved them to a hospital where Nishanth was declared brought dead. Preethi, who suffered grievous injuries was admitted to the Government Stanley Medical College for treatment. Red Hills TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing) registered a case and moved Nishanth's body to a government hospital for post mortem. Further investigations are on.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android