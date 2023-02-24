Doctor killed in road accident; colleague seriously injured

CHENNAI: A doctor was killed while his colleague survived with injuries in a road accident near Red Hills on Thursday.

The deceased who was riding a two-wheeler with his colleague riding pillion rammed onto a parked truck, police said.

The deceased was identified as G Nishanth (30). A native of Tiruchy, Nishanth was working as a doctor at ESIC (Employees State Insurance Corporation) hospital at KK Nagar.

Police said that Nishanth and his colleague, P Preethi (25) of Dharmapuri were returning to Chennai from Gummidipoondi when the accident happened on Thursday evening.

When the bike was near the Padiyanallur toll gate, Nishanth rammed onto a parked truck. Both the occupants on the two wheeler suffered a fall.

Passerby rescued them and moved them to a hospital where Nishanth was declared brought dead. Preethi, who suffered grievous injuries was admitted to the Government Stanley Medical College for treatment. Red Hills TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing) registered a case and moved Nishanth's body to a government hospital for post mortem. Further investigations are on.