Chief Secy Iraianbu felicitates constable for saving a life

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary V Iraianbu on Friday felicitated a grade I constable of Tiruvallur district for saving the life of an elderly woman during a medical emergency in his domicile.

Iraianbu on Friday invited S Sangan, grade I constable of Periyapalayam police station in Tirvuallur, to the Secretariat and presented the book "Namakkul Sila Kelvigal" (A few questions within us) authored by him as a mark of appreciation of his humanitarian act.

A release issued by the state government in this regard said that Sangan, who attended the second batch of "affectionate approach" training organised at Anna Institute of Management to improve police-public relation, had recently saved the life of 60-year-old Gokila of Aatupakkam village in Tiruvallur where he resides.

Gokila, who was shepherding cattle, was lying unconscious in a critical state in the village.

Sangan, who noticed the unconscious woman, carried her on his shoulder for 500 meters to the main road where he took her to the Tiruvallur government hospital in his two-wheeler with the assistance of one Senthilkumar. Sangan had attended to the patient till the patient's relatives turned up.

As a mark of appreciation, the CS invited the first-grade constable to the state secretariat and felicitated him by presenting a book this morning.