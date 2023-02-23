City

Woman sets herself on fire after dispute with husband

According to police, the injured woman, Menaka, tried to kill herself after her husband scolded her for meeting their daughter who married a man despite stiff opposition from her parents.
CHENNAI: A woman set herself on fire after her husband scolded her for interacting with her daughter, who had eloped and married a man in KK Nagar. According to police, the injured woman, Menaka, tried to kill herself after her husband scolded her for meeting their daughter who married a man despite stiff opposition from her parents. Her husband, Karthikeyan, who is into the egg business, also suffered burns when he attempted to rescue Menaka. They are admitted to KMC hospital.

