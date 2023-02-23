With metrowater projects under way, public told to store water

CHENNAI: With several Chennai Metrowater projects being undertaken in the city in the coming days, the department has advised the public to store adequate quantities of drinking water as a precaution.

The connection work for Madipakkam comprehensive drinking water supply is going on along Velachery-Tambaram Road, opposite the National Institute for Wind Energy. The ongoing works will impact the supply from the 1200 mm diameter pipe carrying drinking water in this area.

The work for the 150 million liters per day seawater treatment water pipeline connection work at Nemmeli is being done at the junction of Velachery-Tambaram main road and Medavakkam main road. Similarly, the connection work for Okkiyam-Thooraipakkam comprehensive drinking water supply project in front of Vettuvankeni Church will be done on Feb 25th-26th, 2023. The piped water supply will be stopped in zone-13, 14 and 15 due to this.

A release from the department stated that the public should store adequate drinking water for emergency needs. However, water supply trucks for emergency needs can be registered and procured using the website https://chennaimetrowater.tn.gov.in/. Meanwhile, the supply of drinking water to the areas without water connection and low pressure areas through tanks and trucks to the streets will be carried out in a regular manner without any hindrance.