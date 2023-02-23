Unkempt toilets at bus depots irk passengers
CHENNAI: Unkempt and dilapidated condition of toilets at Tiruvanmiyur bus depot is proving to be of no use to the public. Passengers, including women, expressed disappointment regarding maintenance of these toilets and pointed out the safety concerns that come along with it.
Speaking to DT Next, Amrithavalli, an activist in the northern district of the state, who recently visited the city said, “The sight of these toilets in Tiruvanmiyur is beyond disturbing. I am shocked, how poorly it is maintained, considering the footfall and location where it is situated?”
Furthermore, Amrithavalli added, “I was shocked when I visited the toilet after travelling for five hours. The toilets were in poor condition for anyone to use, with doors broken, lack of water supply and poor infrastructure overall. Additionally, I noticed men urinating in public due to lack of toilet facilities.”
Likewise, J Rajesh, a resident of Vadapalani pointed out how there are safety concerns at the neglected place of the bus stand. “I recently visited Tiruvanmiyur depot with my daughter. Due to appalling infrastructure, I approached a nearby hotel to use the restroom.” Rajesh went on to urge officials to take necessary steps in rehabilitating these toilets for public use.
Speaking about similar unkempt toilets in other depots, Y Hemalatha, a college student said, “The toilets in Vadapalani and Iyyappanthangal bus depots are also in disastrous conditions like Tiruvanmiyur. Such negligence makes it look like the department is not concerned about the public. A city with such large footfall at each depot and bus stand should also have basic infrastructure in place.”
When contacted on the condition of public toilets at these depots, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (Chennai) officials are unsure if it is maintained by the same department or by the Greater Chennai Corporation.
