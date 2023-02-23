Stalin releases book on child labour abolition at Secretariat

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday released books on "Abolition of bonded labour – Best efforts of Tamil Nadu government" and "Abolition of child labour- Sincere efforts of Tamil Nadu government" produced by the Labour Welfare Department at the Secretariat.

A release issued by the State government said that child labour and bonded labour were major deterrent to the growth and future of the country. The government is determined to abolish bonded labour within 2030 and child labour within 2025. The government is taking various sincere efforts to achieve the target by identifying, liberating, rescuing and rehabilitating bonded and child labourers, the statement added, claiming that prevalence of child and bonded labour has reduced significantly in Tamil Nadu.

The books released by the CM this morning detailed the reasons for child labour, laws against child labour and bonded labour and legal safeguards against it and enforcement and awareness activities involved in it. The books would serve as a guidebook to the labour and allied departments to eliminate the menace of child and bonded labour, the release added.

State Chief Secretary V Iraianbu and additional chief secretary of labour welfare department Mohammed Naseemudeen were present during the book release.