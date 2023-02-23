Man refuses to pay at tiffin centre, beaten to death near Chennai

CHENNAI: Three days after a 25-year-old man went missing and later his body was found floating in a temple pond in Sholavaram near Chennai, police on Friday arrested the suspect. The deceased man Praveen Kumar, (25) of Salem was working at a private company in Sholavaram.

Police arrested one Naresh Kumar in connection with the death of Praveen Kumar. Police started probing the case after a missing man complaint was registered on 22 February.

During the probe it was found that the deceased Praveen Kumar along with his friend Rajendran had engaged in a quarrel with a security guard of a masala making unit on the night of February 20 and later went to have tiffin at a shop. After having tiffin they refused to pay the money and fought with the shop owner.

When the shop owner's son, Naresh came to know about the incident, he stopped the two near Selliyamman temple and questioned them. He allegedly attacked the duo with a club.

The incident ended up with Praveen Kumar falling into the temple pond after being attacked by Naresh, police said. "It looks like he died due to injuries he suffered in the attack and fell into the pond," police said after arresting Naresh.