DMK man arrested for attacking policeman in Aminjikarai

CHENNAI: A DMK functionary was arrested by the Aminjikarai police for allegedly attacking a traffic policeman who was returning home from work.

The policeman was trying to remove a drunk man who was creating a ruckus in the middle of the road when the DMK functionary intervened and attacked the policeman.

Police identified the arrested man as Kannan (44) of Aminjikarai. He runs a Tasmac bar nearby. The police said that he was in possession of an identity card saying that he was an office bearer of a wing of DMK. Police are trying to find if any such post existed in the party or not.

On Wednesday night, policeman Muthuselvan (40), a constable attached to the Anna Nagar Traffic police station, was returning home to St Thomas Mount police quarters. As he reached Aminjikarai, he saw a drunk man creating a ruckus in the middle of the street by harassing passersby.

Muthuselvan got down from his bike and reprimanded the man. As he was talking with the man, Muthuselvan took out his phone and called the control room. The accused Kannan, who was in an inebriated state nearby, intervened and attacked the policeman.

Muthuselvan then lodged a police complaint based on which Kannan was arrested. After an inquiry, he was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.