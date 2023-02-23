Chennai police return 163 lost mobile phones to owners

CHENNAI: The city police recovered as many as 163 lost mobile phones during the last month. While 45 cell phones were handed over to owners from Pallikaranai, 35 cell phones were returned to complainants at Kannagi Nagar and the remaining were given to owners at Semmencherry. Most of the owners had either lost their phones on buses, while riding their bikes or in public places. The cell phones were handed over to the victims by deputy commissioner Pallikaranai, Jose Thangaiah and Semmencherry assistant commissioner Riazuddin.