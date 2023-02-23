Chennaiites paid ₹51.27L as fine for wrong side driving in 3 days

CHENNAI: In a special drive organised for three days from Monday to Wednesday to contain wrong side driving by the motorists, the Greater Chennai traffic police booked 15,239 cases. The traffic police also collected Rs 51.27 lakh as fine from offenders.

During the drive, the violators were insisted to pay the fine on the spot in order to deter them from driving on the wrong side. Vehicles of the violators were detained incase they fail to pay the fine on the spot. As many as 1,684 vehicles were detained and taken into custody. They will be released after payment of the fine amount.

“Wrongside driving which not only causes traffic congestion, also affects the safety of other road users. The Greater Chennai Traffic Police personnel are working hard to ensure smooth traffic flow in the City by enforcing various regulations.

During this year alone, 60,181 cases were booked and Rs 1.31 crore was collected as fine amount for wrongside driving. The special focus on wrong side driving shall continue in future,” said a press release from the GCTP.