20-year-old dies of electrocution, 1 in ICU
CHENNAI: A 20-year-old youth was electrocuted while fixing a tent for a house warming ceremony near Tambaram on Wednesday. His friend suffered severe injuries.
The deceased, Srinivasan (20) of Agaramthen, was working in the function property rental shop in the locality. On Wednesday night, Srinivasan along with Aravind Kumar (25) went to a house in Kaspapuram in Agaramthen to fix a tent on the second floor of the house ahead of its house warming ceremony.
Police said they accidentally came in contact with the high-tension EB cable suffering severe electric shocks while they were lifting the iron rods to the top floor. Soon after hearing the cries, the neighbours rushed to the spot and both of them were taken to the Chromepet Government Hospital. While Srinivasan was declared brought dead, Aravind was admitted to the ICU in critical condition.
The Selaiyur police, who visited the spot, sent the body for autopsy. They have registered a case and are inquiring with the house owner Augustin.
