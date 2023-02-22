City

Two killed after lorry rams into share auto near Gummidipoondi

The deceased, identified as Devaraj (55) of Pethikuppam and Diwakar Vasu (45) of Chinna Obulapuram, were travelling in a share auto that was headed to Arambakkam from Gummidipoondi, when the lorry, which was trailing the auto, rammed into it.
CHENNAI: Two men were killed and another was injured when lorry rammed into a share auto near Gummidipoondi in Thiruvalluvar district during the early hours of Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Devaraj (55) of Pethikuppam and Diwakar Vasu (45) of Chinna Obulapuram, were travelling in a share auto that was headed to Arambakkam from Gummidipoondi, when the lorry, which was trailing the auto, rammed into it. The incident happened near Elavur along Kolkatta highway bridge, police said. Devaraj died on the spot, while Diwakar, who was thrown off the vehicle came under the wheels of the lorry, was crushed to death. Arambakkam police rushed to the scene on information and rushed the victims to a the Ponneri Government Hospital. A case has been registered and further investigations are on. Police have arrested the lorry driver, Bhoomi.

