2 days after attack on police man, Chennai cops shoot suspect

CHENNAI: City Police shot a 22-year-old crime suspect, who allegedly attacked two constables with a knife and attempted escape near Velangadu crematorium in Aynavaram police limits on Tuesday around midnight.

The suspect, Surya, suffered a bullet wound on his left leg and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment, police sources said.

Surya of Pulianthope was secured by a police team from Thiruvallur in connection with the assault on a police sub inspector on Sunday night and was brought back to the city when he requested the police team for a urine break.

"Surya, who got out of the vehicle, allegedly took a knife from a sugarcane juice stall and attacked two constables, inflicting cut injuries on them." He then attempted to escape when a police officer shot him on the leg, "a police official said.

Surya has more than 20 cases against him, including theft cases, and on Sunday night, he and his accomplices were fleeing after committing a series of thefts when they attacked a police sub inspector.

The sub-inspector, Shankar, attached to the Ayanavaram police station was attacked with an iron rod when he flagged down a two-wheeler for a vehicle check.

On noticing youths riding triples in a two-wheeler, the police team flagged them. However, the rider did not stop the vehicle and attempted to speed past the cops. When the policemen gave chase by foot, one of the pillion riders attacked Shankar with an iron rod he was carrying.

While Surya’s accomplices Ajith and Gowtham were arrested by the police on Tuesday morning, Surya, who was hiding in Thiruvallur, was arrested later in the day.