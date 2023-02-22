Policeman's son arrested for series of thefts in Police quarters

CHENNAI: Egmore Police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old graduate, son of a policeman for allegedly sneaking into houses of policemen in police quarters near Rajarathinam stadium in Egmore.

The arrested person was identified as Nandagopal, who lives in the same quarters. Police sources said that Nandagopal is a BA graduate and is unemployed as of now.

According to officials, at least five occupants in the quarters had complained of burglary amounting to about 25 sovereign gold jewellery and cash in the last few days after which a police complaint was filed.

Police sources said that Nandagopal sneaked into the houses when there was no one and stole jewellery and cash from the house. "Since it is a police quarters, some of them do not care to lock the houses, " police sources said. Based on CCTV footages and investigations, police zeroed in on the suspect and after being grilled, he confessed to have stolen the jewellery. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.