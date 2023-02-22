NGO to launch food bank for stray animals in Chennai

CHENNAI: A city-based NGO Hope for Critters (HFC) to launch Vetri pet food bank on February 24, it claims to be first of its kind food bank for stray and rescued animals in Chennai. The initiative is to ensure that no animal living on the streets ever has to see its day end on an empty stomach.

"There are a lot of food banks for humans, but unable to find one for the animals. This food bank will be exclusively for stray, rescued dogs and cats. It is completely equipped with its own kitchen that will prepare more than 100 kilograms of wholesome meals including dry foods and wet foods every day. And it will be a balanced nutritious meal for the animal," said Kirthana Raamsukaesh, founder of HFC, an animal rescue and rehabilitation center that is fast becoming a prominent voice and force for all the animals in the city.

She added that the pet owners whose animals died due to illness can contribute the stocked food to the bank that would feed the stray animals.

The team will conduct feeding drives on its own to feed community pets and the kitchen will be open for other animal enthusiasts as well who can collect the meals from us to feed their community pets as well.

"There are many feeders, caretakers, and individual animal activists who ensure the stray dogs and cats are fed every day. So, they can avail food from the bank, and a one-time registration is required, to prepare enough quantity of food. And they can pick up the food at the food bank located in Thiruvanmiyur," stated Kirthana.

Based on the response to this initiative, the NGO plans to extend the service by setting up branches in several areas in Chennai city, and Tamil Nadu.