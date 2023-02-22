Man dies after falling into pit dug for Metro work in Madipakkam

CHENNAI: A 74-year-old man died after falling into a 5-feet trench dug for ongoing Metro Phase-2 work in Uzhakaram area near Madipakkam.

The deceased was identified as Narayanan (74), a retired employee of a private company.

The incident happened at 2pm on Monday, when Narayanan was walking along the road. It is said that he suddenly tripped and fell into the pit and sustained severe injuries on his head. The locals immediately rescued him to a nearby private hospital.

Following first aid, he was then taken to Kamachi Hospital, from where he was shifted to a government hospital.

However, doctors at the Chromepet government hospital declared him dead on arrival.

The body was taken for post-mortem examination and was handed over to his family.

Madipakkam police registered a case and are investigating.