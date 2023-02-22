IIT M, General Insurance Corp to develop urine-based TB diagnosis tech

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) on Wednesday has partnered with the General Insurance Corporation of India to develop a urine-based TB diagnosis or screening. This will make testing faster and more affordable than the existing point-of-care diagnostic kits available for various diseases such as blood glucose monitors. The key beneficiaries (CSR funding from GIC Re) will be primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare centres besides the health departments in State and Union governments, an IIT Madras release here said. TB is among the most prevalent infectious diseases in the country and the Union government had set itself a goal to ‘End TB’ by 2025. The institute will be developing the proof-of-concept for the urine-based TB screening/diagnosis. This test could quickly identify actual cases among suspected cases and help in timely treatment. The know-how and the relevant tech will be made available to start-ups or diagnostic kit manufacturers. Over 2-3 years, with appropriate industry partners, the product will be available for use, the release said.