Human sacrifice threat: Ex-ABVP woman moves HC for protecting life

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old woman who was a former functionary of RSS' Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had approached the Madras High Court for a direction to TN police to ensure her safety and extend protection for her life. The petitioner claimed that she had escaped from her stepmother's clutches since the latter was trying to kill the litigant by executing human sacrifice.

The petitioner named Shalini Sharma, a resident of Nayapura village in Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh stated that her stepmother and family members are firm believers of black magic and recently she overheard the conversation of her stepmother Sudha Sharma is planning to execute human sacrifice of the petitioner.

"I also came to know that they have already given human sacrifice of my minor brother named Yesh at the age of 10 and two other people. My family members are politically and religiously influential persons supported by the RSS and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Nobody is daring enough to make a complaint to the police about the human sacrifice," she said in her affidavit.

She further said that she managed to escape to Tamil Nadu with the help of one Dhakshina Moorthy, a law student at Bhopal. "l resigned from ABVP. I could not return to my native place or anywhere in North India, where there is no security for my life. I came to Tamil Nadu on February 17 thinking that Tamil Nadu is the safest place for women folk. I could not leave Tamil Nadu and go anywhere else," the petitioner's affidavit read.

Shalini Sharma noted that she has been currently staying in a residence of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam functionary's house in Chennai. "I don't want to name my friend who received here as ABVP will threaten them," she pointed out, adding, "My friend Dhakshina Moorthy who helped at Bhopal was also taken into police custody due to the political influence of my family members."

The petition is likely to be taken up by Justice G Chandrasekharan on Thursday.