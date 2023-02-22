Day after provocative speech, Army veteran booked by Chennai Police

CHENNAI: A day after a retired Army man threatened the Tamil Nadu government to not provoke his fraternity citing that they are experts in planting bombs and handling guns, Chennai Police have booked Lt.Col (Retd), BB Pandian for his provocative speech.

Triplicane Police have booked Pandian under Sections 153 (provocation with intention to cause riot), 505 1 (b) (intent to cause fear or alarm to the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against public tranquility), 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) after consulting with legal experts.

Pandian is yet to be arrested.

Pandian's statements which went viral on social media and received a lot of flak was made while addressing the participants of a hunger protest ogranised by the ex-servicemen cell of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit near Omandurar Government Estate on Tuesday.

Functionaries of the ex-servicemen wing of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit launched a daylong hunger protest condemning the State government in connection with the killing of army personnel M Prabhu, in Krishnagiri district and attack of party's SC wing leader Tada Periyasamy house and property a few days ago.

"The Indian Army is the second largest in the country and a disciplined force. If you provoke such disciplined army personnel, it is not good for the state and its government. Whatever we do, we do it with discipline and inspiration. So, you (TN government) don't want to test us. It will not augur well for the law and order situation,” Pandian had said.

Pandian was the former state president of ex-servicemen wing of BJP. He was also part of the delegation, which called on Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday regarding the killing of army personnel M Prabhu.

"The ex-servicemen here (in the protest venue) are experts in planting bombs, shooting and good in fighting. We are not keen to do so. But, I warn the Tamil Nadu government not to force us to do it," he had said.

Apart from Pandian, Chennai Police had also booked more than 3,000 BJP cadres for unlawful assembly as they had gathered for protest without permission.